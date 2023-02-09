Evansville man accused of bailing from stolen car, running from police for hours

Police say an overnight incident landed an Evansville man behand bars on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
According to the Evansville Police Department officers had been looking for a stolen black Mercedes that had been spotted.
EPD says officers saw the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but that the driver bailed out of the car as it was moving and then ran.
According to EPD, that led to a manhunt for the driver, lasting more than two hours and involving the K9 unit, officers, and deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. Police say several citizens also called in during the hunt for the suspect, reporting sightings of an individual who was hiding from patrol cars as the passed. EPD said there was even a brief stint when the man was riding a bike.
EPD says officers were able to catch up with the individual - 19-year-old Jkyle Gibson of Evansville. They say Gibson has an extensive history of encounters with law enforcement, but that he was taken into custody without incident.
Gibson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.