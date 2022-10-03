 Skip to main content
Evansville man accused of child molestation being held on $100,000 cash bond

TIMOTHY MARION HART, age 33, via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man is being held on a $100,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple charges of child molestation over the weekend.

Records show 33-year-old Timothy Hart of Evansville was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

According to court records, Hart faces six felony charges of child molesting, in addition to several other charges including Child Solicitation and Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors.

Hart appeared in court for his initial hearing on Monday morning, where a reduction request for his $100,000 bond was denied, court records show.

Hart is now scheduled for his next hearing on Oct. 10.

