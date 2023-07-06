Evansville man accused of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested and charged with Child Molesting after a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House, according to investigators with the Evansville Police Department.
According to the affidavit, the victim told a forensic interviewer at Holly’s House that 69-year-old Randall Whitlock used to touch them inappropriately.
The victim stated the abuse happened five to ten times when they were around 7 to 9 years old.
Authorities say Whitlock initially denied all allegations before retracting his statements. Police say Whitlock then stated he may have accidentally scratched the victim, making skin to skin contact.
Whitlock reportedly told detectives the physical contact did not happen five to ten times, but said it happened three separate times and it was an accident.
Whitlock is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.