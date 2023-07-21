Evansville man accused of crashing into fence and car while driving drunk, trying to run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of crashing his car while driving drunk.
Officers responded to a home on Broadmoor Avenue on Thursday after someone called 911 to report the incident.
The 911 caller said they heard a loud boom, leading them outside where they found a driver had crashed into their fence and car.
EPD says several witnesses saw the man driving the car run from the scene. While officers were investigating, they say the driver came back. He was identified by police as 30-year-old Emmanuel Clarett.
Police say Clarett admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.
After being taken into custody and taken to the hospital for jail clearance, EPD says Clarett broke away from officers and tried to run away.
Clarett was taken back into custody and taken to jail on charges of OMVWI, resisting, and escape.