Evansville man accused of dealing cocaine and fentanyl pills purchased from the 'dark web'

handcuffs arrest mgn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing drug dealing charges after being accused of selling cocaine and fentanyl pills.

Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they got an anonymous tip about William Wheeler selling the drugs from his apartment on Devonshire Place, near Washington Square Mall.

A confidential informant told investigators that Wheeler was getting the drugs from the "dark web" and selling them around Evansville.

Detectives say that multiple controlled buys were conducted from Wheeler, where fentanyl pills and cocaine were purchased.

As a result of the investigation, authorities say they got a search warrant for Wheeler's apartment, where they found drugs, scales, a gun.

Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

