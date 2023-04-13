Evansville man accused of dealing fentanyl leading to overdose death in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose that happened earlier in the year in Posey County.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office, joined by other local law enforcement agencies and the DEA, held a press conference on Thursday to announce the news.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says Andrew Vibbert was the victim in that deadly overdose, which happened back in February.
After a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Isaiah Fellows of Evansville was arrested, Sheriff Latham said.
Fellows faces a Level 1 Felony dealing charge, which carries a 20 to 40 year prison sentence if convicted.
Fellows is now being held in the Posey County Jail, with a bond of $500,000 cash.