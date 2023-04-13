 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville man accused of dealing fentanyl leading to overdose death in Posey County

  • Updated
  • 0
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham announces arrest in deadly drug overdose

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham announces the arrest of Isaiah Fellows in connection with a deadly drug overdose that happened in February

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose that happened earlier in the year in Posey County.

The Posey County Sheriff's Office, joined by other local law enforcement agencies and the DEA, held a press conference on Thursday to announce the news.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says Andrew Vibbert was the victim in that deadly overdose, which happened back in February.

After a thorough investigation, 27-year-old Isaiah Fellows of Evansville was arrested, Sheriff Latham said.

Fellows faces a Level 1 Felony dealing charge, which carries a 20 to 40 year prison sentence if convicted.

Fellows is now being held in the Posey County Jail, with a bond of $500,000 cash.

Isaiah Fellows mug shot, via Posey County Jail

Isaiah Fellows mug shot, via Posey County Jail

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you