Evansville man accused of firing gun at kids doing burnout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested after being accused of firing a gun into the air while some nearby kids were doing a burnout.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a shooting in the area of Claremont Avenue and Schrader Drive on Thursday night around 10 p.m.
The 911 caller said that someone had fired six or seven gunshots at them out of the driver's window of a black truck.
When police arrived in the area, they say they found several shell casings and the black truck in front of a home, and had everyone come outside.
Police say a man, woman, and three kids were inside the house. They say that man was 51-year-old Jamie Robbins.
EPD says officers talked to Robbins' girlfriend, who said that she saw someone across the street doing a burnout in the parking lot when Robbins fired his gun into the air. She said that the victims took off in their car as Robbins walked out into the street.
EPD officers say they also talked to three juvenile victims, who said that their mom had rented a Dodge Charger for them to drive around and take pictures in.
The victims told police they stopped in a parking lot to take a video of them doing a burnout, when they heard gunshots and took off.
Robbins was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He's being held on a $4,000 bond.