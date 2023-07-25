Evansville man accused of firing gun at other driver during road rage incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at another driver in a road rage incident.
Back in May, officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to a shots-fired call in the area of the McDonald's on Covert Avenue.
Police spoke with the victim, who said they were going down Covert when they passed a silver vehicle that was going slow.
The victim told police that they ended up stopping at a light next to the silver vehicle, and that the driver fired shots at them.
Police say they found two bullets in the victim's car, and took down more details on the suspect.
After reviewing security camera footage in the area, police say they linked the silver vehicle to 32-year-old Andrew Hurt.
Hurt was arrested for the incident on Monday, and police say they found a 9mm handgun on him.
When Hurt was interviewed at EPD Headquarters, investigators said he told them he didn't remember the incident.
Hurt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated battery.