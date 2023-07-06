Evansville man accused of firing gun at woman, kidnapping her

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing kidnapping, gun, and drug charges after an incident that happened Wednesday.
Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to investigate a driver who was running red lights and almost going off the road in the area of SE Second Street and Main Street.
When officers talked to the driver, she told them she was distressed because she had just been shot at and held against her will.
The victim told police that it happened after she agreed to give a man, later identified by police as 43-year-old Marcus Hansford, a ride to Evansville from Henderson, Kentucky.
EPD says the victim went on to explain that a few hours went by, Hansford became angry because she hadn't taken him to Evansville yet. She said that's when Hansford pulled a gun on her and shot at her twice, forcing her to get in her car and drive.
The victim was able to lead police to the apartment where she said she dropped Hansford off at.
When EPD took Hansford into custody, they say he claimed he had PTSD and mood issues, and that he will black out and not remember what he's doing.
Officers searched Hansford and found a handgun, glass pipe, meth, and a digital scale.
EPD says officers in Henderson also searched the area where the victim said the shooting happened and found two shell casings.
Hansford was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of kidnapping, intimidation with a deadly weapon, confinement, and meth dealing.