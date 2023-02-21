Evansville man accused of firing gun before injuring officer during struggle

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Evansville man accused of firing gun before injuring officer during struggle

Cody Doninger of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he fired a gun and injured an officer in a struggle.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to an area of Marion Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said that a man told them he had just shot someone. The 911 caller told police that the man left in a silver car.

When officers arrived in the area they say they saw the suspect vehicle, and that 30-year-old Cody Doninger was driving. Police say they stopped Doninger and asked him if he had any weapons on him, and that he said he did and pointed to his waist.

EPD says officers tried to handcuff Doninger but that he pulled away, taking an officer to the ground with him. The officer said his hand was injured during the struggle.

As the struggle continued, Doninger kept resisting and reaching for his waist, EPD said.

Once officers were able to get Doninger into handcuffs, they say they found a gun and ammo on him.

EPD says it was determined that Doninger fired two rounds towards a home on Marion Avenue where a woman was sleeping. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Doninger was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery against an officer, and resisting law enforcement.

