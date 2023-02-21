Evansville man accused of firing gun before injuring officer during struggle

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he fired a gun and injured an officer in a struggle.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to an area of Marion Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday after someone called 911 and said that a man told them he had just shot someone. The 911 caller told police that the man left in a silver car.
When officers arrived in the area they say they saw the suspect vehicle, and that 30-year-old Cody Doninger was driving. Police say they stopped Doninger and asked him if he had any weapons on him, and that he said he did and pointed to his waist.
EPD says officers tried to handcuff Doninger but that he pulled away, taking an officer to the ground with him. The officer said his hand was injured during the struggle.
As the struggle continued, Doninger kept resisting and reaching for his waist, EPD said.
Once officers were able to get Doninger into handcuffs, they say they found a gun and ammo on him.
EPD says it was determined that Doninger fired two rounds towards a home on Marion Avenue where a woman was sleeping. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
Doninger was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery against an officer, and resisting law enforcement.