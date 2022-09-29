Evansville man accused of making threats about acid attack, school shooting

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of making several threats of violence against others.
The Evansville Police Department says it received a report from an employee at the Auto Zone store on South Green River Road, who said that 23-year-old Christopher Flowers, a former co-worker at the store, had made alarming statements about committing violent acts.
The reporter told police that Flowers had said he was going to make sulfuric acid and pour it on the manager's face, according to an affidavit. They also told authorities that Flowers had talked about coming to work and shooting co-workers.
After receiving the first report, police said they received another report on Flowers from a customer at the store.
The customer told authorities that Flowers had made statements about wanting to beat the manager to death.
The customer also said that Flowers stated, "I am that kind of guy that would like to take my AR into a school and kill a bunch of kids."
EPD says a search warrant was served at Flowers' home, and that he was taken into custody. They say he admitted to threatening the store manager, and that he admitted to saying he was going to throw acid on him because he was angry.
Flowers was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for the charge of Intimidation, and his bond was set at $7,500.