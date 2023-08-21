Evansville man accused of murdering his grandmother found competent to stand trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A trial date has been set for an Evansville man accused of murdering his own grandmother after a hearing held Monday.
During Monday's hearing, John Stevens was found competent to stand trial.
The court also ordered that Stevens receive a sanity evaluation from the same doctors that evaluated his competency.
As a result of Monday's hearing, Stevens' trial date was set for Jan. 22, 2024, at 8 a.m. Ahead of trial, Stevens is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 8.
Stevens was arrested on several charges including murder in July of 2022 in connection to the death of his 85-year-old grandmother, Betty Stevens.