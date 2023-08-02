Evansville man accused of online child sex crimes released from jail after bond reduction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man accused of online child sex crimes was released from jail after his bond was reduced on Wednesday.
Court records show that the bond for 24-year-old Benjamin Seger was reduced from $100,000 cash to $15,000 cash on Wednesday.
After the reduction in Seger's bond, records show it was posted and he was released from custody.
According to court records, the conditions of Seger's reduced bond include no access to any electronic device, mobile phone, internet or social media, with the exception of work-related purposes.
Another condition included in the reduced bond orders Seger to not have any contact with any non-related person who's under the age of 18.
Seger was arrested after police said they found child sex abuse material on his personal devices. Police said that Seger admitted to posing as a teen online and talking to young boys, convincing them to undress and perform sex acts on camera.
Seger's next review hearing is set for Sept. 7.