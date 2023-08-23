 Skip to main content
Evansville man accused of pulling gun on woman after she asked him for directions

  • Updated
  • 0
DAMAREONTA OSHAY JONES

Damareonta Jones, 28, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is facing several charges after being accused of pulling a gun on a woman after she asked him for directions.

Police say they were called to an area of East Columbia Street on Tuesday around 6 p.m. for a person with a gun.

When officers arrived and talked to the victim, they say she told them it happened as she was giving 28-year-old Damareonta Jones a ride to a restaurant.

According to EPD, the victim says she asked Jones for directions, but that he became angry, pulled out a gun from his backpack and pushed it into her side, and told her to give him the car.

EPD says the victim told them she pulled over, and that Jones got out of the car and left. The victim told police they thought that Jones may have two guns in his bag and a large amount of marijuana.

Police say they found Jones at his mother's home, and that a search warrant for her home and his vehicle were obtained.

As a result of the investigation, Jones was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on gun, robbery, and marijuana dealing charges.

