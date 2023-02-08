Evansville man accused of raping and beating missing girl makes court appearance

An Evansville man who was recently arrested after being accused of raping, beating, and holding a missing girl against her will had his initial hearing in court Wednesday.
The Wednesday morning initial hearing was for 63-year-old Daniel Keith Walls, who was arrested earlier in February after police said they found a missing girl at his apartment who claimed he had attacked her and raped her multiple times.
During his initial hearing Wednesday, Walls's next court date was set for Feb. 13. Additionally, his bond amount was kept at $50,000 cash, despite a request for that amount to be reduced.
Our news crew was there for Walls's hearing, and learned that he has not been able to hire an attorney yet.
However, Walls has requested a speedy trial in the case. We're told a potential date for an early trial could be set for sometime in May.
Walls has officially been charged in the case with three counts of rape, one count of criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, one count of battery, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
