...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

&&

Evansville man accused of raping and holding missing girl captive granted speedy trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Walls, 63, Evansville

Daniel Walls, 63, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

The man accused of raping and holding a missing girl against her will appeared in court on Tuesday.

Court records show Daniel Walls had a review hearing at 10 a.m.

During his hearing Tuesday, Walls requested a fast and speedy trial, which was granted by the court. His early trial date is now scheduled for the morning of May 15.

Ahead of that early trial date, Walls will have a progress hearing on April 24.

As we reported, Walls was arrested in February after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and forcing himself on her multiple times. Investigators said they were sent to Walls's apartment on North Third Avenue, after someone got a call about a juvenile victim being held against their will there.

Walls faces charges including Rape, Criminal Confinement, and Battery in the case, and remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

We will continue to provide updates on the case.

