Evansville man accused of raping and holding missing girl captive granted speedy trial

The man accused of raping and holding a missing girl against her will appeared in court on Tuesday.

Court records show Daniel Walls had a review hearing at 10 a.m.

During his hearing Tuesday, Walls requested a fast and speedy trial, which was granted by the court. His early trial date is now scheduled for the morning of May 15.

Ahead of that early trial date, Walls will have a progress hearing on April 24.

As we reported, Walls was arrested in February after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and forcing himself on her multiple times. Investigators said they were sent to Walls's apartment on North Third Avenue, after someone got a call about a juvenile victim being held against their will there.

Walls faces charges including Rape, Criminal Confinement, and Battery in the case, and remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

We will continue to provide updates on the case.