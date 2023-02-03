Evansville man accused of raping, holding missing girl against her will

An Evansville man has been arrested on multiple felony charges including rape and criminal confinement after being accused of holding a missing girl against her will and forcing himself on her multiple times.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to an apartment on North Third Avenue at the end of January after dispatch got an anonymous call about a juvenile victim being held against their will there.
According to EPD, the 911 caller said that they had been texted for help by the victim, who had also been reported as a missing person by their guardian. The 911 caller told police that they went to the apartment to try and help the victim, but that a man with a gun opened the door and wouldn't let the victim leave.
When officers went to the apartment, they say they found the victim inside, and identified the tenant as 63-year-old Daniel Walls. They say the victim had visible injuries including a cut to the face, a bloody nose, and a severely swollen forearm.
EPD says the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she spoke with investigators. She told police that she had originally went to a friends house but that they got into an argument so she left, according to the police report. She said that's when she saw a white male who asked if she needed a place to stay, and that he offered for her to stay with his friend, Daniel.
The victim told investigators that Walls seemed nice at first, but that he got angry when his sexual advances were turned down. The victim told authorities that Walls raped her multiple times, and that he also assaulted her with a golf club, pushed her head into the corner of a door, and left several severe bite marks on her.
According to EPD, the victim said that any time she tried to walk towards to door, Walls would yell at her to get back. The victim says that Walls threatened her with a shotgun, which he would also keep nearby as he slept.
When investigators questioned Walls, they say it was difficult to have a fluent conversation with him, but that he claimed he thought the victim was homeless and agreed to give her a place to stay.
EPD says Walls admitted to drinking, smoking marijuana, and using meth while the victim was there.
They say Walls claimed that he was the one being held against his will, and that they got into a fight when he tried to leave the apartment. Police say they asked Walls why he didn't call for help or leave the apartment to get help, but that he couldn't provide a reasonable answer.
Authorities say they talked to Walls's landlord, who said that he had been to the apartment recently to collect rent. They say the landlord told them he saw a young girl there, and that they told Walls to get her out of the apartment multiple times.
According to EPD, the landlord said the victim told him that Walls wouldn't let them leave. The landlord said that they told the girl she could leave while he was there, but that Walls, who seemed to be intoxicated, yelled at her to come back when she tried to do so.
Back at the hospital, EPD says doctors determined the victim had a laceration to her scalp, abrasions throughout her face, bruising to the face, multiple other abrasions and bruising, and a fractured forearm.
When police searched Walls's apartment, they say they found a golf club with blood on it, a blood-soaked rag on the kitchen floor, a metal smoking pipe, shotgun shells, and a sawed-off shotgun.
Walls was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday night on charges of rape, criminal confinement, battery, and possession of a firearm with a prior domestic battery conviction.