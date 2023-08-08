Evansville man accused of raping woman he met online, sheriff's office says

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested and charged with rape on Monday.
Investigators say they talked to the victim on Sunday, who said that the incident had happened after they met Brian Elliott through Facebook Dating.
Authorities say the victim told them that they went out with Elliott before going back to his house with him.
The victim told authorities that Elliott asked if they had ever smoked weed, and that he offered them a "hit" from his vape pen.
Authorities say the victim went on to explain that they immediately felt dizzy and nauseous, and said that they woke up with their clothes off.
At the hospital, a sexual assault exam was performed, according to authorities. They say the victim told them that they never consented to anything.
When authorities interviewed Elliott, they say he indicated that they did have sex but explained that it was consensual.
Elliott was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.