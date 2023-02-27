Evansville man accused of sending sexual images and texts to young child

An Evansville man was arrested on a felony charge after police say he admitted to sending sexually inappropriate texts and images to a young child.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say 34-year-old David Wilson was arrested and charge with a Level 6 Felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor after a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House.
Police say that during the interview, the victim said that Wilson would make sexual jokes and say things that are inappropriate to them. They said that examples of the inappropriate comments would be on their cell phone.
Investigators say they were able to view the child's phone, which showed numerous sexually inappropriate text messages and images that were sent from Wilson.
EPD says Wilson was arrested, and that he admitted to sending the text messages.
Wilson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, but was later released after posting a $750 cash bond, court records say. He has an initial hearing in court scheduled for Wednesday.