Evansville man accused of sexual abuse, arrested on child molesting charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars on a child molesting charge after being accused of sexual abuse.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say 31-year-old Deondrae Frazier was arrested after two young victims were interviewed at Holly's House.
During the Holly's House interview, EPD said the first victim said the abuse had happened several time after first starting a few years ago.
As the victim described the abuse, they also told investigators that Frazier had inappropriately touched another young victim, an affidavit says. The affidavit says the second child was also interviewed at Holly's House.
Authorities say when Frazier was interviewed, he denied the allegations.
Frazier was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday evening.