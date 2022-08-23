Evansville man accused of sexually abusing child

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of sexually abusing an underage victim.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office were sent to a home last week in to take a report.
Authorities say they were told that a minor victim had been sexually abused by 38-year-old Matthew Brenner.
During an interview at Holly's House, the victim said that the abuse began in March and continued on a regular basis for months, according to VCSO.
Investigators with the sheriff's office say they viewed text messages from Brenner that showed admissions in relation to the charges.
Brenner was brought in for an interview on Monday but didn't provide a statement, according to VCSO.
He was booked into jail on multiple charges including sexual misconduct with a minor.