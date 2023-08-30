 Skip to main content
Evansville man accused of sexually abusing young victim for several years

  • Updated
Brian Keith Cunningham

Brian Keith Cunningham, 47, Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested on several sex crime charges after an investigation involving a young victim.

Police say the victim came to Holly's House on Friday to report being sexually abused by 47-year-old Brian Cunningham.

The victim told authorities that it started a few years ago when Cunningham began to text them sexual messages and ask them to do things. They said that Cunningham would sexually abuse them and then offer them money.

Police say an adult said they learned about the abuse after going through the child's phone and seeing messages from Cunningham

According to EPD, Cunningham was brought in on two warrants, and questioned about the sexual abuse accusations. 

During an interview with Cunningham, police say he claimed he never touched the child but said that he did give them marijuana in exchange for some food.

EPD says Cunningham also described his criminal history of criminal confinement, domestic violence, and child abuse. They say the interview was ended after he asked to speak with a lawyer.

Cunningham was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for the warrants, and for new charges of child molesting, child solicitation, and dealing marijuana to a minor.

