Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Evansville man accused of sexually assaulting in-home care provider, other victim

Donald Hill, 59, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville man is being charged with a sex crime after being accused of sexually assaulting an in-home care provider and another victim, according to police.

Investigators say they were called to the "Help at Home" home health care services provider on Wednesday to take a report from one of the business's employees.

According to EPD, the employee claimed that 59-year-old Donald Hill had sexually assaulted them and said inappropriate things to them while they were performing their work.

While continuing to talk to the victim, EPD says the victim told them that multiple employees claim Hill also sexually assaulted another victim.

EPD says the victim felt threatened because Hill had talked about being a retired military sniper, and talked about having guns in every room of the house.

Detectives say they took Hill into custody and interviewed him, before he was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a sexual battery charge.

Investigators noted that Hill was convicted on four counts of child molesting back in 1994.

