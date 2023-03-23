Evansville man accused of sexually assaulting in-home care provider, other victim

An Evansville man is being charged with a sex crime after being accused of sexually assaulting an in-home care provider and another victim, according to police.
Investigators say they were called to the "Help at Home" home health care services provider on Wednesday to take a report from one of the business's employees.
According to EPD, the employee claimed that 59-year-old Donald Hill had sexually assaulted them and said inappropriate things to them while they were performing their work.
While continuing to talk to the victim, EPD says the victim told them that multiple employees claim Hill also sexually assaulted another victim.
EPD says the victim felt threatened because Hill had talked about being a retired military sniper, and talked about having guns in every room of the house.
Detectives say they took Hill into custody and interviewed him, before he was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a sexual battery charge.
Investigators noted that Hill was convicted on four counts of child molesting back in 1994.