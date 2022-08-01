 Skip to main content
Evansville man accused of shooting home with multiple kids inside

  Updated
  • 0
LAMONTAE DESHAUN BASS

Lamontae D. Bass, 23, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting at a home with seven people inside.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to a shooting at a home on North Fifth Avenue early Sunday morning around 3:35 a.m.

When officers arrived they say they found four bullet holes in the side of the residence, and that two of the bullet holes had pierced through the wall, striking furniture and interior walls.

Police say at the time of the shooting, seven people were inside the house - three adults and four children.

One of the adults told police that they had looked out the window and saw 23-year-old Lamontae Bass shooting the home. They say Bass had made threats to shoot the home before.

Police say they found Bass and took him to EPD Headquarters for an interview. They say Bass's story changed during the interview, and that he refused to be tested for gunshot residue.

Bass was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on seven counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

