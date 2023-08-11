Evansville man accused of threatening mother with gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces charges after being accused of pulling a gun on his mother.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a dispute Thursday on South Boeke Road.
According to EPD, officers were sent to the area after a mailman said he heard a fight happening inside a home, and that someone said something about a gun.
When officers arrived, they say they learned that an argument had taken place between a mother and a son.
The mom told police that at one point during the argument, her son pulled a gun out and started to threaten her with it.
EPD says the victim's husband was able to take the gun away and hide it outside, and that officers were able to recover it.
According to police, 27-year-old Chaise Krohn was arrested and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.