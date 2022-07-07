Evansville man accused of throwing small dog against wall, inside dumpster

An Evansville man is being charged with animal cruelty after being accused of throwing a small dog against a wall and then inside a dumpster, according to police.
Police say the investigation began back on June 29, when officers were called to some apartments off of South Rotherwood Avenue by someone who said they had a video of someone abusing a dog.
A detective who was assigned to the case said they went to the apartments and spoke with the victim.
According to police, the victim said they were sitting in the lobby of the apartment complex with 40-year-old Carl Cooper, and that Cooper had a small dog with him.
The victim said that after Cooper became angry with the dog because it wouldn't come to him when he called it, he picked the dog up and threw it against the wall. When the victim confronted Cooper about throwing the dog, they say he threatened to kill them if they called the police.
Police say they spoke to two witnesses, who said they heard a loud bang followed by yellow. The witnesses told police they saw Cooper carrying an injured dog down the hallway and threatening to kill the victim if they called the police.
One of the witnesses told police they also saw Cooper throw the dog in a dumpster and then walk away. They said the dog was rescued by an unknown bystander.
The detective investigating the incident said they were able to see surveillance video footage that showed Cooper throw the dog against the wall.
According to a police report, Cooper wasn't supposed to be on the property because he was banned from it by another officer back in April.
Cooper was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday evening.
He faces charges of animal cruelty, intimidation, and criminal trespass.