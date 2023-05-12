Evansville man arrested on child molesting charge after young victim interviewed, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was charged with child molesting after a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House, according to police.
Jail records show 34-year-old Samuel Kirkwood was booked on Thursday afternoon.
According to a police report, a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House back in December of 2022.
Police said the child told them that Kirkwood was abusive, and that there had been two times he had touched them in a sexual manner.
When Kirkwood was brought in for an interview, he denied the accusation, accord to EPD.
Kirkwood was arrested after a warrant was issued in the case, court records show. He's being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $5,000 bond.