Evansville man arrested on child porn charge after online file leads to investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a child porn charge Thursday.
Jail records show 69-year-old James Davis was arrested and booked on a possession of child porn charge on Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say they began an investigation in October 2022 after getting a tip from a file hosting service that a sexually explicit video of a minor was uploaded to a user's account online. Through information provided by the file hosting service, police say they were able to link the account to Davis in Evansville.
Police say they executed a search warrant at Davis's home, and that he admitted to having the illegal file that was uploaded online on his cell phone.
Court records show that a warrant was issued for Davis's arrest. After being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, his bond was set at $750 cash.