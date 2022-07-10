Evansville man arrested on rape, sexual battery and strangulation charges

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office arrested 74-year-old George Smith Saturday night on multiple charges, including rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
The victim alleges that Smith assaulted them on two separate occasions, first on Thursday and then again two days later on Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim also claimed that Smith bit them multiple times and threatened them with a knife.
When authorities found Smith and questioned him, they say he told them he was intoxicated at the time of the assault, but that he remembered biting the victim and threatening them with the knife.
Smith was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on charges including rape, sexual battery, strangulation, intimidation, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
His bond was set at $2,500.