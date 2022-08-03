Evansville man back in jail after testing positive for THC and cocaine, court records say

On Wednesday morning, EVSC school board member and Lamasco Bar and Grill owner Amy Word was in court.
Word, 47, was arrested on Saturday on the charge of Maintaining a Common Nuisance after her vehicle was pulled over, police said.
When Word's vehicle was pulled over, authorities said that 29-year-old Zachary Clark was the driver. They said Clark was in possession of marijuana and cocaine, and that he was arrested on related possession charges.
After their arrests, Clark and Word were both released on bond.
Just like Word, Clark appeared in the court for the first time on Wednesday as well.
A few hours after Clark's court appearance was scheduled to take place, he was booked back into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
That's because Clark, who was ordered to report to Drug Abuse Probation Services immediately after leaving the courtroom, tested positive for THC and Cocaine, according to court documents.
Court records say that Clark admitted to using after being released from jail on bond the first time.
Clark will now be held in jail for three days and report back to the probation department on Friday, court records show. He also has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 15 to be advised of the bond violation filed Wednesday.
After Clark and Word were arrested on Saturday, the Evansville Police Department said that a total of 22 arrests had been made during the course of the investigation.