Evansville man charged in fentanyl overdose death of 19-year-old woman, police say

An Evansville man was arrested on several charges Tuesday evening in connection to the drug dealing and the overdose death of a 19-year-old woman, according to authorities.
Police say 18-year-old Jeremial Leach was arrested on charges of drug dealing and dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
According to investigators with the Evansville Police Department, Leach's arrest comes after an overdose death that happened at the end of June. Police said they were called to a home on Wedeking Avenue, where a mother reported finding her 19-year-old daughter dead.
A search of the victim's phone revealed that the drugs had been purchased the day before her death, according to investigators. They say toxicology and final reports show she died from a fentanyl overdose.
Authorities say that surveillance was conducted on Leach, and that several other cases involving fentanyl pills and overdoses were investigated, leading back to Leach. Police say Leach would also make social media posts about selling marijuana, blue pills, and guns.
Detectives say they watched short-term traffic at Leach's address on Shanklin Avenue for a few days, before Leach was taken into custody while leaving his home on Tuesday.
Police say that during a search of Leach's home, they found pills, marijuana, a digital scale, multiple phones, guns, and cash.
When police interviewed Leach, they say he claimed he didn't know the pills contained fentanyl, but that he knew they had been causing overdoses.
Leach remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail, and has a probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.