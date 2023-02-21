Evansville man charged with attempted murder to be sentenced Wednesday morning

An Evansville man who was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in March of 2022 will be sentenced on Wednesday morning.
39-year-old Sendaneo Wallace will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Court records show Wallace took a plea deal in the case back in January.
Wallace was arrested back in 2022 after a woman was shot on East Riverside Drive. Police said there was a standoff after the shooting where the use of a K9 and a taser led to Wallace's arrest.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Wallace faced other charges including burglary, battery against a public safety official, intimidation, striking a law enforcement animal, and more, but at this time, the terms of Wallace's plea deal aren't clear.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.