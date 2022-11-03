Evansville man charged with child porn possession

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say they found child pornography in his possession.
The Indiana State Police says 67-year-old Ralph Durden of Evansville was arrested and charged with one count of felony child porn possession as the result of an investigation.
ISP says Durden was arrested after items were found during a search Wednesday at his home on Maxwell Avenue.
Indiana authorities said the search warrant was served as the result of an investigation that was initiated by a referral from the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
ISP says additional charges related to the investigation could be filed against Durden.