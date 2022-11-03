 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville man charged with child porn possession

  • Updated
  • 0
Ralph Durden, age 67, of Evansville

Ralph Durden, age 67, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say they found child pornography in his possession.

The Indiana State Police says 67-year-old Ralph Durden of Evansville was arrested and charged with one count of felony child porn possession as the result of an investigation.

ISP says Durden was arrested after items were found during a search Wednesday at his home on Maxwell Avenue.

Indiana authorities said the search warrant was served as the result of an investigation that was initiated by a referral from the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

ISP says additional charges related to the investigation could be filed against Durden.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you