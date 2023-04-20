Evansville man charged with DUI hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police have arrested a man on charges stemming from a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday night.
According to an affidavit, 37-year-old Scott Lane faces DUI and hit-and-run charges after the incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Boeke Road and Sweetser Avenue.
Police said a bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit at the intersection. At the hospital, the bicyclist reportedly lost their pulse and had little to no brain activity, and police said they were put on life support.
Witnesses at the scene of the hit-and-run told police they saw a blue truck at the scene. Detectives say they were able to use the Flock Camera System to see pictures of Lane's truck and match it to the description.
One resident near the intersection of the crash said they saw the driver of the truck by the bicyclist trying to pick him up and get him walking, according to the affidavit. The resident said the truck's driver told them "He's okay! He's okay!" and smelled heavily of alcohol.
Authorities say they were contacted by another witness, who told them that they had been with Lane when he insisted on driving instead of getting an Uber, even though he was intoxicated. They told police that Lane had been taking pills since Monday, and that he was on his second case of beer before the crash with the bicyclist happened.
Officers say they went to Lane's home and then took him to the hospital. They say Lane's breath smelled like alcohol, and that he had bloodshot red eyes.
While Lane didn't answer any questions at first, he asked if the whole incident was because of him hitting someone and stopping to check on him, EPD said.
Police say that Lane refused a chemical test, but that a search warrant was signed to collect a sample of his blood.
After being released from the hospital Lane was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.