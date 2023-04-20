 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Evansville man charged with DUI hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Lane, 37, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Scott Lane, 37, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police have arrested a man on charges stemming from a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday night.

According to an affidavit, 37-year-old Scott Lane faces DUI and hit-and-run charges after the incident, which happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Boeke Road and Sweetser Avenue.

Police said a bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit at the intersection. At the hospital, the bicyclist reportedly lost their pulse and had little to no brain activity, and police said they were put on life support.

Witnesses at the scene of the hit-and-run told police they saw a blue truck at the scene. Detectives say they were able to use the Flock Camera System to see pictures of Lane's truck and match it to the description.

One resident near the intersection of the crash said they saw the driver of the truck by the bicyclist trying to pick him up and get him walking, according to the affidavit. The resident said the truck's driver told them "He's okay! He's okay!" and smelled heavily of alcohol.

Authorities say they were contacted by another witness, who told them that they had been with Lane when he insisted on driving instead of getting an Uber, even though he was intoxicated. They told police that Lane had been taking pills since Monday, and that he was on his second case of beer before the crash with the bicyclist happened.

Officers say they went to Lane's home and then took him to the hospital. They say Lane's breath smelled like alcohol, and that he had bloodshot red eyes.

While Lane didn't answer any questions at first, he asked if the whole incident was because of him hitting someone and stopping to check on him, EPD said.

Police say that Lane refused a chemical test, but that a search warrant was signed to collect a sample of his blood.

After being released from the hospital Lane was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you