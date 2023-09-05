Evansville man crashes while driving drunk after 'bar hopping,' police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV ) — An Evansville man was arrested on DUI charges after a crash Monday.
Officers say they were called to a crash at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and First Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
At the scene, police said they found a truck driven by Christopher Brewer crashed into the back of a car. The victims told police they found Brewer passed out at the wheel after he crashed into them.
EPD says Brewer smelled like alcohol, and that he failed three field sobriety tests. They say he also blew a .215 on a portable breath test.
When officers asked Brewer where he was coming from, they say he told them he had been "bar hopping' and had around 10 shots of liquor.
Brewer was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, but was later released on a $500 bond.
No one was injured in the incident.