Evansville man driving 95 mph pulled over with drugs, catalytic converter, deputies say

An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple drug and traffic charges after deputies say he was caught driving 95 miles per hour while under the influence.
A deputy the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were patrolling in the area of Fuquay Road and Pollack Avenue when they saw a driver speeding.
The deputy says the driver eventually got onto I-69, where they were paced at 95 miles per hour.
When the deputy pulled the driver over, the say they identified him as 30-year-old Wyatt Derrico.
VCSO says Derrico had a smoking pipe on him, and that he said he had just left a party where he had taken three shots liquor.
After taking several field sobriety tests, deputies say Derrico blew a 0.130.
Inside Derrico's vehicle, authorities say they found pills that tested positive for MDMA and fentanyl, as well as a catalytic converter that looked like it had been cut off of a vehicle.
Derrico was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug, DUI, and reckless driving charges.