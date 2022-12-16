Evansville man facing 12 child porn charges

An Evansville man was arrested early Friday morning on 12 different counts of possession of child pornography.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say 43-year-old Kevin Trent was arrested after an investigation that began several months ago.
According to an affidavit, authorities started their investigation in June after someone reported seeing child porn on Trent's cell phone.
Police say they were able to search the phone, and found multiple illegal images.
When detectives spoke with Trent about the what was discovered on his phone, they say he admitted to owning the phone and said he was responsible for the images found on it.
According to police, Trent had been previously investigated for child porn back in 2018. They say Trent was questioned about those investigations as well.
Trent was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on 12 counts of child pornography possession, but was released on a $1,500 bond.