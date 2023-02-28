Evansville man facing arson charge after being accused of lighting rental scooters on fire

A 70-year-old Evansville man is behind bars on a felony arson charge after being accused of setting fire to several rental scooters Tuesday.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department say officers and firefighters were called to an area of Wabash Avenue early Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.
According to EPD, first responders found three rental scooters that had been set on fire with some sort of towel or cloth material draped over the handlebars. They say those three scooters were loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away from the scene.
Police confirm that 70-year-old Marion McBride of Evansville was arrested and charged with Arson after Tuesday morning's incident.
According to EPD, multiple other scooters were also set on fire last week in a similar manner, with either debris or trash placed on or around the scooters before being lit.
In total, police said about 20 scooters had been damaged in fires recently.
It's unknown if McBride is being charged in connection to the previous fires at this time, but police had said they believed the incidents were connected.
McBride remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.