Evansville man facing arson charges after house fire on South Bosse Avenue

An Evansville man is behind bars on arson charges after being accused of starting a house fire on South Bosse Avenue.
Investigators say 33-year-old William Montrose was arrested on those charges after the Saturday fire, which caused extensive damage to the home on South Bosse Avenue just off of Broadway Avenue on Evansville's west side.
While looking into the cause of the fire, authorities said they learned that Montrose had been in an argument with another person at the home before the fire started. They say that evidence also showed Montrose had previously threatened to set the home on fire.
When authorities interviewed Montrose, they say he claimed that the fire was started by lit cigarettes being thrown during the argument.
In addition to the home where the fire started being deemed "unlivable," authorities said between $10,000 and $15,000 worth of damage was also caused to the home next door.
Montrose was charged with arson and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.