Evansville man facing attempted murder charge after January shooting

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in Evansville back in early January.
Jail records show 28-year-old William Cross was booked on charges of attempted murder and battery on Thursday afternoon.
Cross was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened at some apartments on South Weinbach Avenue back on Jan. 7, according to police.
Investigators say they were told that the shooter in that incident went by the alias "Blu," which is a name that Cross went by. They say he was also identified as the shooter in a lineup.
Cross is being held on a $250,000 bond.