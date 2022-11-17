Evansville man facing federal charges in fentanyl trafficking investigation

Federal documents surrounding a fentanyl trafficking investigation out of Evansville reveal new details in the case.
Earlier in November, investigators with the Evansville Police Department said that 28-year-old Deriontai Mathis had been arrested alongside three other individuals after approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills, more than a dozen firearms, and nearly $60,000 cash was seized as the result of two homes being searched.
A federal complaint obtained by 44News on Thursday shows that the charges at the state level against Mathis were dropped and he was taken into federal custody.
During an interview, federal investigators say Mathis claimed ownership of fentanyl pills, and told them he had received them from a "source of supply outside the Evansville area."
The federal document also says that Mathis was supplying fentanyl pills to accused drug dealer Jeremial Leach, an 18-year-old who was recently arrested charged with the fentanyl overdose death of another teen.
Mathis faces federal fentanyl dealing and gun-related charges.
For now, Mathis remains in federal custody awaiting his next court appearance.