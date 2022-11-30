Evansville man facing fraud and forgery charges after incident involving fake check at bank

An Evansville man is facing charges of attempted fraud and forgery after being accused of taking a fake check to a local bank.
The Evansville Police Department says the investigation started in October when employees at a local German American Bank reported an attempted fraud.
The employees told police that a man had come to the bank and presented a fraudulent check for $3,825.33 that claimed to be from Meyer Truck Equipment. One employee said they knew the check was fake because a memo had been sent out about a fake check on the same account earlier that day.
According to the police report, the employees were able to stall the man and make a copy of his ID and the check before the man became impatient and left.
Police say the man's ID showed he was 35-year-old Frank Lewis of Evansville. They also said they contacted Meyer Truck Equipment and confirmed that the check was fraudulent.
EPD says they tried to find Lewis but couldn't. Court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Lewis was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday on a $750 bond.