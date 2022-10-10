Evansville man found in car with drugs claimed to be with law enforcement, police say

An Evansville man who made several claims about being with law enforcement was among three people arrested on Sunday after being found in a car with drugs and other paraphernalia, according to police.
An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were stopping at the JJ's Food Mart on South Weinbach Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday to get a drink, when they saw 36-year-old Myel Reed in the driver's seat of a car, holding up a cut-down straw to his face.
The officer says that Reed looked over and saw them and another officer who was with them, and that Reed ducked down and removed the straw from his face area quickly.
Officers say they went over and talked with Reed, and that he gave permission to search the car. They say they saw other items in the car that are commonly associated with drug use, along with two passengers, 34-year-old Brian Colclough and 55-year-old Lonnie Eastwood.
Police say Colclough had a felony warrant for his arrest, as well as straws with burnt ends and a piece of foil with burnt residue on him.
They say Eastwood was sweating profusely, shaking, slow to respond to questions, and had pinpoint pupils. They say that a glass pipe with residue was found on Eastwood, in addition to three small packages of white powder that all tested positive for fentanyl.
Police say that Reed claimed that he was "working," and that when asked if he meant with the joint drug task force, he said yes. They say Reed later made other claims about being an officer in training, and about being commissioned to work cases.
Reed then went on to claim that he should have "credentials on file" with EPD, and that he was driving an undercover car, according to the affidavit.
EPD says that Reed has no affiliation with the department whatsoever.
All three men were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, with Reed facing charges of paraphernalia possession and impersonating a public servant.