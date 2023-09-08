Evansville man found shot to death in a car in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was found dead in a car in Louisville this week.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said on September 6th, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Elliott Avenue, in the Shawnee neighborhood in west Louisville. The body of a deceased man was discovered inside the car.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man Thursday as 32-year-old Daniel Uylaki of Evansville, Indiana, and said his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide unit continues to investigate the shooting.
Police ask anyone who has information on the shooting to call their Anonymous Tip Line at 866-649-4479.