Evansville man gets 14 year sentence for meth, gun charges

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


Evansville man gets 14 year sentence for meth, gun charges

  • Updated
gun graphic mgn

An Evansville man has been sentenced for meth and gun crimes.

Federal officials announced Monday that 29-year-old Deariel Simmons of Evansville was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.

Court documents say the charges stem from an incident in July 2020, where DEA and postal officials started investigating Simmons after intercepting a package coming from California that had two kilograms of meth inside.

Simmons would later run from authorities after they tried to pull him over, ditching the package of meth in the process, before being found an arrested.

When authorities searched Simmons's home, they said they found meth, scales, a money counter, body armor, ammo, and multiple guns, which Simmons can't possess as a felon.

“This defendant was a tremendous danger to our community: trafficking meth, fleeing from police, and illegally equipping himself with loaded guns and body armor,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “His prior felony convictions make these crimes all the more egregious. The serious federal prison sentence imposed today shows that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our partners at the USPIS, DEA, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, will not tolerate armed methamphetamine traffickers in our neighborhoods.”

Following his release from prison, Simmons was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

