Evansville man gets 14 year sentence for meth, gun charges

An Evansville man has been sentenced for meth and gun crimes.
Federal officials announced Monday that 29-year-old Deariel Simmons of Evansville was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm.
Court documents say the charges stem from an incident in July 2020, where DEA and postal officials started investigating Simmons after intercepting a package coming from California that had two kilograms of meth inside.
Simmons would later run from authorities after they tried to pull him over, ditching the package of meth in the process, before being found an arrested.
When authorities searched Simmons's home, they said they found meth, scales, a money counter, body armor, ammo, and multiple guns, which Simmons can't possess as a felon.
“This defendant was a tremendous danger to our community: trafficking meth, fleeing from police, and illegally equipping himself with loaded guns and body armor,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “His prior felony convictions make these crimes all the more egregious. The serious federal prison sentence imposed today shows that the U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our partners at the USPIS, DEA, and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, will not tolerate armed methamphetamine traffickers in our neighborhoods.”
Following his release from prison, Simmons was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation.