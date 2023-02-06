Evansville man gets prison sentence for distribution of child porn

An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison for the distribution of child porn, federal officials announced Monday.
U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana says that 39-year-old Brandon Kyle Meredith Adcox was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material.
Adcox was arrested after an investigation that started in August 2021, where authorities were looking into the uploading and distribution of child sex abuse material through the instant messaging app "Kik."
Authorities said the Kik account used to commit the crime was registered to Adcox, and that records indicated the account had been accessed from the Evansville apartment complex where Adcox lived.
When investigators served a search warrant, they say that Adcox admitted to using Kik for child porn, and that child sex abuse material was found on his phone.
Following his prison sentence, Adcox was also ordered to 10 years of supervised probation, and must register as a sex offender.