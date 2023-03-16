 Skip to main content
Evansville man gets prison time for drug and gun charges

Christopher Monks (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

An Evansville man has been sentenced for crimes he pleaded guilty to committing in Posey County, according to prosecutors.

The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 46-year-old Christopher Monks appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Monks was sentenced after pleading guilty to gun, meth, and paraphernalia charges.

At sentencing, prosecutors say Monks admitted to possessing a gun, meth, and a smoking pipe in Posey County in October of 2022.

“This situation started with a 911 hang up call, and ended with a serious violent felon being arrested for possession of drugs and a handgun," says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

Monks will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

