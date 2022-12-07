 Skip to main content
Evansville man gets prison time for escaping from federal custody

An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody.

The Department of Justice says 40-year-old Brett Clark was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

According to court records, Clark had been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for meth trafficking back in 2011.

Authorities say that Clark was sentenced to serve more time for violating the terms of his supervised release, and that he was transferred to a residential reentry center to serve that time.

Clark reportedly left the reentry center without authorization, before being apprehend by authorities.

