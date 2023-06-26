 Skip to main content
Evansville man identified as victim in deadly East Michigan Street stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have released the identity of an Evansville man who was killed in a stabbing on Friday.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 46-year-old Enrico Marcus Rogers was the man killed in Friday's attack.

At the time of the stabbing, police said that three people had been detained, but that no arrests had been made in the crime.

The coroner says that Rogers was found dead with a stab wound to the head.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation, and asks anyone with information to come forward.

