Evansville man indicted in federal court after fentanyl death of child

An Evansville man who was arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a young child the has been indicted on several charges in federal court.

Court records show Arcinial Watt was indicted by a grand jury on one count of of Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl Resulting in Death, and one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.

Watt was one of six people arrested in October of 2021 after the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman.

Watt had originally been charged with murder, but after several venue changes, court records show the murder charge against Watt was dismissed.

On Monday morning, Watt had a hearing in federal court in relation to the case.

